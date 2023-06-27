Hills Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

MCHP stock opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.