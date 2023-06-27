Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $46,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPEM stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.