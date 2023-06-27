Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.7 %

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

