International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

