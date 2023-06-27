Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after buying an additional 521,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after buying an additional 818,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after buying an additional 1,596,379 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $286,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IONS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

