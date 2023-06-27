iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

