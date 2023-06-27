iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

