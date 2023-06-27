iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,535,000 after buying an additional 135,258 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 217,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,216,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,445,000 after buying an additional 309,121 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

