iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.