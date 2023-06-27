iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

