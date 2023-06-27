iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Lowered by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,307 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

