iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,059,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.07. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.