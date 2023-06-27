iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Decreased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 74,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,603,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,132,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

