iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

