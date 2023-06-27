Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,270,000 after buying an additional 101,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 261,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 499,625 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 305.1% during the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 98,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 74,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

