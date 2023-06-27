JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 33 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $479.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $446.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.