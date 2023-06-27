Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The company has a market capitalization of $323.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

