KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,162,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after buying an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after buying an additional 2,435,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

