KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $458.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $482.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.53.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

