Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 318 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 589,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 50,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.