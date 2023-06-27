Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of APD opened at $286.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

