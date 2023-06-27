Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 597,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

