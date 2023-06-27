Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 48 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $252.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

