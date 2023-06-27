Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
