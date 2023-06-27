Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.