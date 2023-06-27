Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $620.33 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $644.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $571.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

