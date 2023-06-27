Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 2,999 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after acquiring an additional 750,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.