Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Life Storage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $129.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $146.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.