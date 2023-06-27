Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Increased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN stock opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $378.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

