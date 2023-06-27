Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

LOW opened at $217.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day moving average is $204.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

