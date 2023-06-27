Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock opened at $127.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

