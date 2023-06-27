Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 1,086 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,964 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TJX opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.