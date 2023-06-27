Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 26,751 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Terreno Realty worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after acquiring an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,886,000 after acquiring an additional 217,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,869,000 after purchasing an additional 104,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 70.11% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

