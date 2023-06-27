Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.11% of Cognex worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.