Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 537,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 249,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 198.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 61,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of HR stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

