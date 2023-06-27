Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.09.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

