Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.62 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.