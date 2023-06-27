Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CVS opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.
In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
