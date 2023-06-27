Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 651 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.14. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

