Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE RF opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

