Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,009,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,385,000 after acquiring an additional 667,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

ELS opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 117.76%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 30, 2023, we own or have an interest in 448 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,965 sites.

