Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,770 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,435.00.

In other BHP Group news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

