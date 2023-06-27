Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 279 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,262,000 after purchasing an additional 133,832 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $288.84 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.13.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

