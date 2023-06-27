Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,719 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAC opened at $177.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $2.0894 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

PAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

