Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 394 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $141.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.22.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.