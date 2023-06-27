Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 840 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE EMR opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

