Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Trimmed by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

