Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 753 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.45. The stock has a market cap of $291.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.