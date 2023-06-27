McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $414.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $315.78 and a fifty-two week high of $419.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

