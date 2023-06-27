Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

