Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $55,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $278.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

